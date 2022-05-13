Jaguar Sport Complex Gym open to all scholars

Students will need to bring their SJCC I.D. and sign a waiver prior to using the gym

A stair master and different cycling machines are to the left of the entrance of the gym. Students can use these to work on their core and legs.

Gallery | 4 Photos Madison Wilber There are multiple weight levels for students to work on benching, lifting and more.

New set times, that allow any enrolled student to use the Jaguar Sport Complex Gym, were announced on May 3 by the Dean of the Kinesiology and Athletics department Lamel Harris and members of the Associated Student Government.

“For me, mental and physical health go hand-in-hand and are both vital to individual student success so I asked myself: ‘What resource(s) do we have at SJCC that can directly contribute to and make the biggest impact on the mental and physical health of our students?’ From this very question, the open gym concept to all students was born,” said ASG Vice President of Finance Carlos Corona.

Students will be required to sign an “Assumption of Risk and Waiver of Liability” form and must show proof of SJCC I.D. The gym is said to be “first-come, first-serve” basis, as the space is limited.

Students are encouraged to bring water, a towel and good running shoes.

“I think the timing is key. Now it is finals, end of the year, it’s kind of stressful, it’s been a long year, to allow them some access, to be able to get in, I think it’s healthy,” said Harris. “It’s that life-health balance.”

The new set times for students include:

Monday: 10:45 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday: 10:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. & 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m. & 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. & 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Madison Wilber, 20, journalism major, is an SJCC student and a former City College Times staff.