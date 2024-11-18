The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

Students Find Their Voice in Speech Competition

Anthony Vasquez, ReporterNovember 17, 2024
Anthony Vasquez
Winners of SJCC’s speech competition hold up their trophies and participation slips Friday, Nov. 15, 2024 in the Tech Building.

San Jose City College hosted a speech competition in the technology building, allowing students from across campus to showcase their public speaking skills on Nov. 15. 

The speech competition attracted students of all skill levels who delivered compelling speeches on various topics, demonstrating their talent and confidence. 

Participants in the competition chose relevant issues, presenting their ideas clearly and persuasively to engage their audience. The event was an excellent opportunity for students to showcase their abilities and communication skills while connecting with pressing topics in today’s world.

“What this competition means to me as a communications major is being able to keep my communication skills current and to take myself out of my comfort zone,” said communications major Andrew Arrendondo. 

Among the many competitors, Ariana Delaney won first place in the speech competition. Delaney captivated the audience with a powerful speech that won over fellow peers and other SJCC faculty. 

She tole the Times that she did not even want to participate in the competition in the first place.

“What I learned from today is to show up no matter what and expect the unexpected,” Delaney said.  

Another student, Zoë Marshall, certainly saw the bigger picture in participating.

“I haven’t presented in front of people like that in a very long time, and it is definitely a good skill to know,” Marshall said. “I guess it is a good perk for when we eventually graduate, and we’re out there in the real world presenting our ideas.”

The panel, which consisted of faculty members and professional speakers, judged the event based on content, delivery and overall public speaking skills. 

The competition ended with an awards ceremony, during which winners were recognized for their exceptional speeches and the top three winners received trophies. 

As SJCC continues to promote educational opportunities, the speech competition remains a powerful platform for students to hone their talents and prepare for future success.

