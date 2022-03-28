Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) is an American dance competition series that premiered on June 1, 2005 on ABC (American Broadcasting Company). It is the U.S. version of the series Strictly Come Dancing which originated from Britain, and one of several iterations of the Dancing With The Stars franchise.

The show pairs celebrities with professional dancers. Each dance performer predetermined dances and competes against the others for judges points and audience votes.

The couple dance pairs receiving the lowest combined total of judges points and audience votes is eliminated each week until only the champion dance pair remains. The current judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Julianne Hough, and Derek Hough.

Professional dancers are Alan Bersten, Artem Chigrintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart, Sofia Gharami, Koko Iwasahi, Brandon Armstrong, Arten Chigvintsev, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kiki Nyemchek, and Alexis Warr.

The superrising choreographers are Brandon Armstrong, Kiki Nyemchek, and Britt Stewart, with an additional six supporting choreographers, Director Pam Chu is a dancer, choreographer, and producer, with Justin Timberlake as an exclusive cheprographer and co- creative director.

After being separated from their fans for almost two years, DWTS live tour is back, and recently on Friday March 18th, they were in San Jose, performed at the San Jose Civic Center, indicating that they emerged from those two pandemic years challenges with a renewed sense of being stronger, more productive, more resilient, and more courageous, selecting this year’s theme as ‘’Dare To Be Different’’, by being strong, passionate, and iconic. The show was amazing, full of energy, with dances like the Cha Cha, Foxtart, Saosa, Tango, and others, and DWTS live tour will continue in other cities across the U.S.