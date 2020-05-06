The live event occurs May 6 and will be recorded and replayed until May 12

San Jose City College’s radio station is hosting the sixth annual KJCC Associated Student Government Candidates Forum on May 6 at 6 p.m.

Because of the shelter-at-home order, candidates vying for positions on the ASG will answer questions about their candidacy in an online format.

“The Forum will be recorded on Zoom this year,” SJCC broadcast instructor Betsy Gebhart wrote in an email. “The show will be aired on KJCC and rebroadcast nightly until the ASG elections take place May 11 and May 12.”

The broadcast runs just over two hours and will be rebroadcast through the night of May 6 and then re-air at 6 p.m. every night until the election is over.

Each guest in the two-hour show will be interviewed by broadcasting students who will be divided into small teams. Each team’s interview will last about 10 minutes.

SJCC student and business administration major Amaria Rogers, 21, who is also the student assistant in the office of the president, is running for president of the ASG.

“I’m very excited for the forum,” Rogers wrote in an email. “I have prepared over the past week by outlining my plans for presidency and brainstorming many of the ways that I plan to add to the student life element of our campus.”

The ASG functions as a liaison between the student body and the college administration, and it also represents students in regional and statewide levels on issues ranging from financial aid to academic policy. ASG also produces campus events and programs.

“ This entire election has been a challenge with all that is going on for each of us.” — SJCC student Amaria Rogers

According to the ASG website, “Elected students serve on campus and district committees, working closely with staff, faculty and administrators on decisions for the college.”

Elections happen during the spring semester of each academic year, and elected students serve one-year terms. Any currently enrolled student may vote in the election, and voting will be held online. Results will be posted on the ASG website.

As of Tuesday, May 5, only two of the eight candidates have accepted the invitation to join the forum. Additional guests may include SJCC President Rowena Tomaneng and SJCC vice presidents Roland Montemayor and Elizabeth Pratt.

“This entire election has been a challenge with all that is going on for each of us,” Rogers wrote. “That’s understandable with the obstacles of having to facilitate everything online.”

Listen to the Forum at www.kjcclive.com or download the app live365.com to listen on mobile devices.

Editor’s note: This article was updated May 6 to include more information about the length of the broadcast as well as when rebroadcasting occurs.