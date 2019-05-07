Student parking passes should not be such a high cost

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Student parking permits are $45 a semester and $35 if you carpool frequently (student ID’s of people in your carpool are required). For some students, this is a very large fee on top of tuition. Some students are even forced to choose between having lunch that day and paying for a permit.

It is a curious thought as to why faculty and staff have free parking, but students must pay the $45 fee. Though there are financial aid options available that help pay for the parking pass, some students do not qualify, even though they do not make much money.

As for myself, I am unable to get financial aid, but not because I make too much money. I am ineligible because I am not “legally an independent,” or, 25 years old yet. I’m unable to get ahold of my parent’s info for the required forms that are part of financial aid, therefore, I am constantly denied for the program.

Surely I cannot be alone in this struggle. The need to front the money for not only classes, but all of the fees on top of tuition. While parking fees might be a small factor, removing or lowering the cost would help many students, including myself.

Chief Morales mentioned that there are options to make payments on the semester parking passes, but for some students even that is too much for them. On top of paying for tuition and supplies for class, adding $45 fee just to park can be a lot.

According to KQED news, lawmakers recently advanced a bill requiring community colleges to let homeless students sleep in their cars on campus lots. If the problem of homeless students has come this far, why are community colleges still charging so much for parking?