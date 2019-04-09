Ask Jack and Jill

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dear Jack and Jill,

My girlfriend wants me to drop out of school. Not forever just a little while. I’m thinking about it. Its hard right now. I work a full time job and go to SJCC full time. I don’t have much time for her right now but we gonna have a little baby boy in May and I need to make as much as money as possible. Maybe I should focus on her and my jobs and come back to school next year or the year after. I like school but it takes too much time. I mean I love SJCC. I want to name our baby Jag. But I just don’t know what to do. What do you think? Should I drop out? I could make a lot more money.

Will

Dear Will,

Do not drop your classes; likewise, try not to put college entirely on hold.

If you start pushing college back now, you will find it increasingly difficult to pick up in the future. Try only taking one or two classes next semester instead.

There are many night courses that meet once a week and lots of online courses to choose from.

I think the concern being shown for your significant other and coming child is very generous and selfless. You should try to keep that same mentality in the near future.

I like that you are thinking of the name Jag, but why not take it a step further? Jack is a solid name, and it is a somewhat involved with the school. It would make a great middle name.

Sincerely,

Jack

Dear Will,

Congrats on making a family. But I’m going to give you the cold hard opinion. Stay in school. Most people who say they’ll come back later don’t come back ever. If you are serious about graduating you should keep at it. I know it seems hard right now. But once you get that degree and you’re making more money, I guarantee you’ll be happy you stayed. I’m rooting for you!

Sincerely,

Jill