Fight to keep the energy alive

Sophomores were upset

Fight to keep the energy alive

Daijunay Turner, Times Staff
March 28, 2019
Filed under Sports

Sophomore night for the women’s basketball team ended in an upset against Skyline Friday, Feb. 22. With the final score: 44-64 Skyline taking the win. The Lady Jags started out strong with the lead as they were up in the first quarter. In
the second quarter, Skyline showed they were competition.

For sophomores Alley Morones, Raleyn Fonatine and Almina Ferrer, the competition allowed them to show that they were not going to stop fighting throughout the game. Skyline came in and challenged City on defense, by turning the ball over to making good shots on offense and making the score 15 – 33 with Skyline up by halftime.

During halftime, coach Terri Oberg- Hearn said that the conversations in the locker room were about “getting back into the game by playing harder, picking up the tempo and getting our energy back.”

When asked about how the sophomores felt during halftime,Terri said, “It felt good but, hard as it is the end. But now they are able to look forward to new things with going to a four year, but still is sad as they had put in two years here.”

In stating this, she shows joy for the sophomores and their journey ahead as she “is looking for really good things for them.”

When coming back from halftime the Lady Jags definitely showed a difference in energy with defense and offense as the score went up 12 points in the third quarter and continued to make it hard for Skyline to put up points.

City in the last quarter had the crowd on the edge of their seats as they were putting up good shots and enjoying
the game. In the last quarter with 33.4 seconds left in the game and four seconds left on the shot clock, the last three pointers were made ending the season with a bang.

