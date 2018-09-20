Resumes appear to be more considerable with Extracurricular Activities Not always the case.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Extracurricular activities are important at the college level for many reasons.

Opportunities to meet new people with common interests and being closely involved with activities you enjoy comes with joining an organized club. Building authentic connections with those of similar views and backgrounds can give you the chance to make a difference at your college.

The importance and even the desire to partake in extracurricular activities is felt among us, unfortunately for some of us the truth is we do not have the time.

Between attending school full time, working full-time jobs, working when we are doing homework and personal projects that must get done during any and all downtime, there are just not enough hours in the day.

Those who do have the extra hours in the day to give, the will to take part in anything extra often comes entirely from the idea that applications — college or job-related — are less worthy than those applications which are filled with personal service to clubs, organizations, and related extracurricular activities

The method of this idea has got to stop being imposed on students

We are encouraged to put a resume together in high school. A time period in most young adults’ lives when the responsibilities and priorities boil down to getting through high school. Not necessarily gaining experience in the work force.

It is here where the problem originates.

Without the experience we fill these resumes with highlights of our high school accomplishments. So long as it has prestigious titles and accomplishments: served as Varsity team captain for three seasons, Madera South Tournament Champion, two-time All-City Defensive Player, first-chair violinist, Treasurer for Debate Team, etc.

We are told that companies, employers, and higher education institutions are impressed solely with feats of the sort. We are encouraged to find what we enjoy, to participate and to volunteer.

When pickings are slim or participation is low why hasn’t there been more transparency on the requirements to forming clubs and the monetary support the Associated Student Government gives in return? Even just hearing that same level of encouragement and push that goes into joining the clubs and showing up to the club fairs is much more than what currently is.

The thought that most participants are even participants simply because it’s an unspoken requirement used to impress college and job prospects can eventually lead to undedicated members of society as they are likely undedicated club members already.

For those involved in programs and classes with extended meeting durations, often more than 3 hours, the time that is required to do the assigned work not to mention the time that comes from attending the class weekly and any study time combined leaves little room for anything else.

More than anything, the time set aside and the challenges faced simply to be a part of these programs cannot be put onto a resume.

For some, it has taken time, months, even years to arrange our schedules in line with our livelihood, allowing the right time to attend school not as a part-time student either, taking a few classes, or even just one; not to mention those who opt for an online course(s); finding the time to join a club as an active and efficient participant is all the way out of the question.

In print, the word dedication is one-dimensional.

These resumes don’t get sugar coated with extras and sometimes they don’t need to. There are some programs that are closely connected to the corresponding field of work.

Many students receive job offers while still attending classes. Many are part of guarantee transfer programs.

If there is no immediate incentive or update that can be made to our LinkedIn by doing something “extra,” is it even worth our time?

Extracurriculars that are rooted in our genuine interests are pertinent to our self-discovery.

It is a fact of nature that one makes time for that which is important. It is also a fact that students must tend to their responsibilities—parenting, jobs, current schedule restraints, etc.

Often, these individuals have begun making strides in the direction their career path is headed and their busy lives aren’t in need of any extracurricular activities.

If you just don’t participate because none of the clubs or programs interest you, certainly there’s a cause you believe in or a group / representation that isn’t and should be made to our student body.

Making time and space for a worthy cause comes from a valuable place. This is why any form of extracurricular adds not only fluff but strength to resumes.

No matter the form of participation, adding substance to your resume results in a well-rounded individual and candidate.