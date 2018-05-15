Times wins awards
May 15, 2018
Filed under Briefs
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The San Jose City College Times Staff was awarded four awards at California News Publishers Association Awards Banquet held at The Lodge at Sonoma Renaissance Resort & Spa in Sonoma on April 14.
The SJCC Times Staff was unable to attend the event because lack of funds.
Photo Editor Benjamin Castro won first place for both Photo Illustration and Sports Action Photo. Castro also won a finalist award in Photo Illustration. Lauren Quilty was awarded second place for her news story on the repairs in the science building.
“This was clearly a story that the college wasn’t interested in being made public but one that needed to be told,” a CNPA judge wrote. “And it was told well.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.