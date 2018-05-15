Dental assisting No. 1 in the nation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Schools.com has found SJCC to be the best dental assisting program in the nation.

The dental program carries a maximum of 30 students per semester and offers an Associate of Science degree, which is a two-year program.

Limited job placement is available to students who have received a certificate in dental assisting from the college. Licensing however is conducted solely by the state.

Editor’s note: This story previously stated the Commission on Dental Accreditation ranked SJCC as the best dental assisting program in the nation, which is inaccurate. The story has been updated with the proper source. The Times regrets the error.