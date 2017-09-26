The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

City College Times

Speak out: What’s your opinion on the DACA problem?

What%27s+been+happening+is+cruel%2C+unfair+and+it%27s+disgusting.+%0A-+Monica+Hernandez
What's been happening is cruel, unfair and it's disgusting. - Monica Hernandez

What's been happening is cruel, unfair and it's disgusting. - Monica Hernandez

What's been happening is cruel, unfair and it's disgusting. - Monica Hernandez

Kevin Prim, Times Staff
September 26, 2017
Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Kevin Prim
These are really good people that done a lot for our communities , It’s not just one race but its a big umbrella and it’s going to affect everyone.
– Maria Riojas, ASG (Nihon Kai)

These Hispanic people who come over here looking for a better life, yes, why not? We’re just a country of multicultural(ism) — but if you’ve been here for thirty years and you did not become a citizen, why are you shocked when we’re deporting you?

Honestly, I never like Trump’s ways. I hope people fight to keep DACA up to protect now and the future.
– Erica Smyrniotis

DACA is a good thing; it’s giving people opportunity.
– Jan Aquino

(Obama) already established (DACA). Just because someone new shows up to office, they shouldn’t take away what they already gave to the people. -Juanita Ramos

 

*To learn more about the DACA situation, read: President Trump’s September Surprise

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
Speak out: What’s your opinion on the DACA problem?