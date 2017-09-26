Speak out: What’s your opinion on the DACA problem?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Kevin Prim These are really good people that done a lot for our communities , It’s not just one race but its a big umbrella and it’s going to affect everyone. – Maria Riojas, ASG (Nihon Kai)
These Hispanic people who come over here looking for a better life, yes, why not? We’re just a country of multicultural(ism) — but if you’ve been here for thirty years and you did not become a citizen, why are you shocked when we’re deporting you?
Honestly, I never like Trump’s ways. I hope people fight to keep DACA up to protect now and the future. – Erica Smyrniotis
DACA is a good thing; it’s giving people opportunity. – Jan Aquino
(Obama) already established (DACA). Just because someone new shows up to office, they shouldn’t take away what they already gave to the people. -Juanita Ramos
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.