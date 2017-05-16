Library hours extended during finals

Students urged to participate after college authorizes late night study

Close The Cesar Chavez library during daytime hours at San Jose City College Thursday, May 18. Anne Caillat/Times Staff Anne Caillat/Times Staff The Cesar Chavez library during daytime hours at San Jose City College Thursday, May 18.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Cesar Chavez Library will be open until 11 p.m. for finals. The decision to extend the hours came after King Library announced they would not be renewing the contract that allowed San Jose City College students access to their late night study hours.

“We were very concerned about the lack of study area, especially during finals,” City College librarian Linda Meyer said. “We are open till 9 p.m. normally, but during finals people tend to want to stay longer.”

Meyer said students made a compelling case for keeping the library open later at the Academic Senate meeting April 18.

President of the Associated Student Government, Iriana Luna was at the meeting advocating on behalf of students.

“We surveyed 157 students,” Luna said, “and a lot of them said they did want it (the library) open till 11 or 12.”

Luna said she presented the survey’s findings to the Academic Senate who ultimately decided to offer the late night study hours during finals on a trial basis.

Academic Senate committee member and City College librarian Robert Wing said he supports the decision to keep the library open for students who need a place to study during finals.

“We want to be here for the students,” Wing said, “to provide them the resources they need for their student success.”

Meyer said the library is funding this preliminary access with funds from an equity grant and if the library were to continue to offer late night study they would need to see a high student turnout.

“Participation is really important,” Meyer said. “If we have good numbers then we have some justification to ask for increased funding.”

Therefore, Luna is calling on students to utilize the library’s late night study hours during finals.

“Apart from when things like this get pushed for and then passed,” Luna said, “we need the students to be there to show the administration that this is a useful resource for students.”

NOW THROUGH MAY 25

Cesar Chavez Library Late Night Study Hours

8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday through Thursday