San Jose City College celebrated cultures from around the world at the spring Cultural Festival on campus April 20.

San Jose City College celebrated cultures from around the world at the spring cultural festival on April 20.

SJCC students and faculty attended the event and enjoyed different ethnic cuisines such as Asian, African, Middle Eastern and European dishes.

“Students liked all the yummy food,” SJCC student Minkali said.

Music was broadcasted during the event, and participants played games such as Jenga.