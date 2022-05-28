Art show highlights students’ creativity

Different forms of work were displayed for students and faculty

Nicholas Everett, 27, graphic design major, observing a ceramic piece on display, while other students and faculty observe the other art pieces, on May 10.

Jaguars were welcomed to the first showing of the spring 2022 Student Art Gallery on May 10.

A variety of work was on display including darkroom photography, digital photography, drawn portraits, ceramics and more.

This was the first open showing since lockdown and the first time multiple students have seen their art on display.

“Having this here is like a celebration of getting back to our roots of showcasing student work,” SJCC photography professor Terri Garland said.

Students and faculty filled the room to discuss and observe the different styles of art. Unlike San Jose City College, not every college offers students the opportunity to present their art to their peers and friends.

“Giving the students a chance to showcase what they’ve done and what they feel is their best work to put that out in front of everybody is really important,” said Nicholas Everett, 27, graphic design major. It gives them a sense of confidence, too, to come in here and be able to see it and be able to say, ‘Hey I did this,’ a sense of accomplishment.”

The display lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I am so proud of my students I can barely stand it,” said Michelle Gregor, 62, art professor. “The final part of closing the ‘circle’ (of the art process) is giving your art to the world. I think this is the most important.”

Madison Wilber, 20, journalism major, is an SJCC student and a former City College Times staff.