Steps to take to register for classes at San Jose City College
Five steps to become a Jaguar
1. Go to “MyWeb” https://sso.sjeccd.edu/ and log in. Click on “students” in the second row on the right corner.
2. Then go to the “registration” section. Click on “Register for sections.”
3. Click “Search for the section to register.” Choose: “Fall 2022 Regular.” Choose a subject, for example “journalism.” Choose a location, for example “San Jose City College.” Click “submit.”
4. Pick the courses from the list that you like and that do not conflict with other courses, then click “submit.”
5. At the “Action” section, click “register,” then “submit.”
You are now registered.
