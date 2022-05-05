What do you think about the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade?
May 5, 2022
Name: John Paul
Age: 25
Major: Manufacturing
“It can be a human rights violation; that’s what I think.”
Name: Flynn Hartung
Age: 18
Major: Undecided
“It’s not pro-life; it’s just about controlling people below them to keep themselves in power. They don’t care about the kids. As soon as they’re, born it doesn’t matter.”
Name: Ethan Burrill
Age: 17
Major: Math
“I am really pissed about this. It’s a massive setback. This is not just a warfare against women; this is a class warfare and racial warfare.”
Name: Miasol Usan-Bautista
Age: 17
Major: General education
“Historically we keep putting restrictions on women’s bodies; and specifically not just women, but minorities. It saddens me. We don’t have these ethical arguments on other medical procedures. It’s just this one.”
Name: Francis Seludo
Age: 20
Major: Political science
“I believe women have the right to choose what they want to do, and male politicians don’t have any right to belong in a woman’s body. Roe v. Wade should not be overturned.”
Name: Elizabeth Mendoza
Age: 16
Major: Middle College
“I think it’s indescribable because we’re going literally back in time. All those 50 years worth of laws, what has the fight been for?”