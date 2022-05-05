What do you think about the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade?

Name: John Paul

Age: 25

Major: Manufacturing

“It can be a human rights violation; that’s what I think.”







Name: Flynn Hartung

Age: 18

Major: Undecided

“It’s not pro-life; it’s just about controlling people below them to keep themselves in power. They don’t care about the kids. As soon as they’re, born it doesn’t matter.”







Name: Ethan Burrill

Age: 17

Major: Math

“I am really pissed about this. It’s a massive setback. This is not just a warfare against women; this is a class warfare and racial warfare.”









Name: Miasol Usan-Bautista

Age: 17

Major: General education

“Historically we keep putting restrictions on women’s bodies; and specifically not just women, but minorities. It saddens me. We don’t have these ethical arguments on other medical procedures. It’s just this one.”







Name: Francis Seludo

Age: 20

Major: Political science

“I believe women have the right to choose what they want to do, and male politicians don’t have any right to belong in a woman’s body. Roe v. Wade should not be overturned.”











Name: Elizabeth Mendoza

Age: 16

Major: Middle College

“I think it’s indescribable because we’re going literally back in time. All those 50 years worth of laws, what has the fight been for?”