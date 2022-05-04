Student accessibility services workshop assists students with disabilities

San Jose City College held the Student Accessibility Services workshop on April 6.

Students with disabilities were able to apply for educational help and services.

SAS counselor Teresa Martin assisted students with the applications for Individualized Education Programs and filling out disability forms.

“SAS assists students with disabilities who have a lot of difficulties understanding English and math classes, and they can receive additional tutoring help,’’ SAS counselor Thao Tran said.

Tran said students who need assistance can make an appointment with her, and she will help them with their classes.

Any disability student who needs help should set up an apportionment to talk with a counselor.

Students must submit an application for services and provide one of the following:

Learning disability assessment

Individualized Education Program form, IPP or 504 plan

SAS medical verification form

Similar documents from another college the student attended

The SAS program is located in the Student Center in Room 106.

Appointments are available in person or by Zoom meeting.

To contact counselor Thao Tran, email: [email protected]