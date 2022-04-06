What do you think about Ukrainians who go back to their country to defend it?

Jharyll Asuncion, Times Staff|April 6, 2022

                                         Valle

Name: Gilberto Valle
Age: 23
Major: Law
“Brave people. I know it’s hard for them to stay in the situation they are going through, which instead of progressing it’s only getting worse.”

 

                                         Glover

 

 

Name: Andrew Glover
Age: 38
Major: Psychology
“I wish them the very best. I hope the cycle of violence circling Ukraine stops as soon as possible. I wish they return to their homes.”