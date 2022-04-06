What do you think about Ukrainians who go back to their country to defend it?
Name: Gilberto Valle
Age: 23
Major: Law
“Brave people. I know it’s hard for them to stay in the situation they are going through, which instead of progressing it’s only getting worse.”
Name: Andrew Glover
Age: 38
Major: Psychology
“I wish them the very best. I hope the cycle of violence circling Ukraine stops as soon as possible. I wish they return to their homes.”
Your donation will support the student journalists of San Jose City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
Hello, my name Is Jharyll. I enjoy rock climbing, rating good food, writing notes and playing very old video games.