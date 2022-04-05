Wikileaks founder Julian Assange gets married in jail

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange wed fiancé Stella Moris in a London maximum security prison on March 23.

Moris, whose real name is Sara Gonzalez Devant, is a South African citizen of Cuban, Spanish and Swedish descent who first met Assange when she was part of the legal team defending him from extradition to Sweden. She has a master’s degree in refugee law from Oxford University.

Moris wrote in a March 23 op-ed piece for the Guardian British daily newspaper prior to the wedding that “She will go through the gates of the most oppressive high security prison in the country and be married to a political prisoner.”

Only six people were allowed by security officials to attend the small Catholic wedding, including the groom’s two brothers, his father, as well as the couple’s two young children.

“I’m very happy and very sad,” Moris said in a televised statement outside Belmarsh Prison after the wedding. “I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here.”

Assange spent six years as an asylum seeker in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London before being dragged out by British police and put in Belmarsh.

He has been charged with no crime, but has been kept in prison since 2019 while the U.S. attempts to extradite him on espionage charges related to Wikileaks’ release of confidential U.S. diplomatic cables and military information.

If Assange is extradited to the U.S., he faces a