Calendar+of+events

Scholarship for transfer students

The Robert N. Chang Scholarship is now available to fall 2022 transfer students. More information can

be found on the Career/Transfer webpage. Students will not submit the Chang Scholarship application materials through Academic Works this year.

Students may request letters of recommendations from their SJCC professor, which can be submitted by students or directly to International Counselor/Coordinator Doriann Tran at [email protected]

All required information must be submitted by 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28. For more information, visit Chang Scholarship 2022 Application Submission.

Student Center to have a new name

The Dedication of the Robert N. Chang Student Center at San Jose City College happens Wednesday, April 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. outside of the Robert N. Chang Student Center.

To register, please visit Robert N. Chang Student Center Naming Ceremony page.

For more information, contact Takeo Kubo, director of financial aid and scholarship programs at Takeo. [email protected]

Associated Student Government to hold election

ASG will hold elections April 5, 6 and 7. Additional information can be found on ASG page.

For questions contact ASG President Francis Seludo at [email protected]

Employees will be recognized

San Jose City College Distinguished Employees of 2022 will be announced in a ceremony Wednesday, April 27 from noon to 1 p.m.

Recognitions are for the following categories: Distinguished administrator, classified professionals, full-time faculty, associate faculty and community leadership. Nominations were due by April 1.

For more information, contact professional development coordinators Madhavi Sudarsana at [email protected] and Huimin McKinlay at [email protected]

ESL Lab is open to all students

The ESL Lab offers many services to students including tutoring, workshops and basic tech help.

Students do not need to be taking ESL classes to use ESL Lab services. Students just need to be registered for at least one SJCC class to enroll in a lab section.

For more information, contact Patricia do Carmo, ESL lab coordinator, at [email protected]

Indian humanitarian to be celebrated

International student Aruna Shamkuwar Masoorkar, along with the student activities and development

and support of international programs, will celebrate Indian humanitarian Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s 132nd birthday on campus Monday, April 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dr. Ambedkar contribution to raising the status of India’s marginalized population.

Contact Blake Balajadia, director of student activities and development, at blake. [email protected] for more information,

Tutors available on campus

The Learning Resource Center on the first floor of the Cesar E. Chavez Library provides Zoom and in-person tutoring. The Center offers assistance in math, statistics, physics, chemistry, accounting, Spanish and essay writing.

For more information, contact Tutoring Center Coordinator Peiman Gheibi at [email protected] or René Alvarez, dean of academic success and student equity, at [email protected]