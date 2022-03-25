Announcements

Women celebrated in March

SJCC celebrates Women’s Herstory Month in collaboration with the President’s Office, Ethnic Studies, Office of International Students, Student Development & Activities, Student Equity and Achievement Program Committee and EVC.

The Diversity Advisory Committee presents a series of SJCC events and one District event. The events will be on March 16, 17, 21, 23, 30 and 31.

For more information contact Daniel Garza, director of Marketing and Public Relations, at [email protected]

Student officials to be elected

Associated Student Government Election information can be found on the ASG main page at http://sjccasg.org or on the form at http://bit.ly/sjccelections. Here are key dates:

Candidate Orientation March 17 and 18

Meet The Candidate March 22

ASG Town Hall March 24

ASG Election April 5, 6 and 7

For more information or questions contact ASG President Francis Seludo at [email protected]

Graduation petition due soon

Submit your petition for graduation by March 18 to participate in the commencement ceremonies in May. To make an appointment with a counselor, visit https://tinyurl.com/sjccgradpetition

Tutors available on campus

The Learning Resource Center, on the first floor of the Cesar E. Chavez Library, provides Zoom and in-person tutoring to anyone who needs help with their homework.

The center offers assistance in math, statistics, physics, chemistry, accounting, Spanish and essay writing.

For more information, contact Tutoring Center Coordinator Peiman Gheibi at [email protected] or René Alvarez, dean of Academic Success and Student Equity, at [email protected]