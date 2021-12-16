Faces in the crowd
Fall 2021 students give advice to incoming spring 2022 students
Q: What would you tell students coming into the spring 2022 semester?
Anderson Jones
Age: 20
Major: Communications
“It’s a cool experience here (SJCC) and everything is chill. Teachers are good, counselors are good; Everybody wants you to succeed.
Taylor Kindel
Age:17
Program: Middle College
“It’s a fun campus and I have good professors so far and they’re very forgiving.
It’s really nice being here and it’s a pretty campus.”
Maria Miller
Age:16
Program: Middle School
“Don’t be nervous at all. SJCC has a great student and teacher community and it’s very accepting and diverse. The classes are nice and it’s been a good experience here.
Mark Cataolos
Age: 25
Major: Industrial Teaching
“Talk to professors if you need help. They are here to help you. Don’t be afraid to go to office hours.”
Lisabet Vazquez
Age:19
Major: Nursing
“The teachers here explain everything and make everything so easy. Also the schedules are made for you and there are many options.”
James Fontia
Age: 20
Major: Medical Assisting
“Be active in the community and join a club. It’s definitely worth going for.”
