Anderson Jones answers the Faces in the Crowd question on SJCC campus, on Nov. 9

Q: What would you tell students coming into the spring 2022 semester?

Anderson Jones

Age: 20

Major: Communications

“It’s a cool experience here (SJCC) and everything is chill. Teachers are good, counselors are good; Everybody wants you to succeed.

Taylor Kindel

Age:17

Program: Middle College

“It’s a fun campus and I have good professors so far and they’re very forgiving.

It’s really nice being here and it’s a pretty campus.”

Maria Miller

Age:16

Program: Middle School

“Don’t be nervous at all. SJCC has a great student and teacher community and it’s very accepting and diverse. The classes are nice and it’s been a good experience here.

Mark Cataolos

Age: 25

Major: Industrial Teaching

“Talk to professors if you need help. They are here to help you. Don’t be afraid to go to office hours.”

Lisabet Vazquez

Age:19

Major: Nursing

“The teachers here explain everything and make everything so easy. Also the schedules are made for you and there are many options.”

James Fontia

Age: 20

Major: Medical Assisting

“Be active in the community and join a club. It’s definitely worth going for.”