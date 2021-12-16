Faces in the crowd

Fall 2021 students give advice to incoming spring 2022 students

Emmanuel Becerril, Times Staff|December 16, 2021

Anderson+Jones+answers+the+Faces+in+the+Crowd+question+on+SJCC+campus%2C+on+Nov.+9
Gallery|6 Photos
Photo by Emmanuel Becerril / Times Staff
Anderson Jones answers the Faces in the Crowd question on SJCC campus, on Nov. 9

Q: What would you tell students coming into the spring 2022 semester?

Anderson Jones
Age: 20
Major: Communications
“It’s a cool experience here (SJCC) and everything is chill. Teachers are good, counselors are good; Everybody wants you to succeed.

Taylor Kindel
Age:17
Program: Middle College
“It’s a fun campus and I have good professors so far and they’re very forgiving.
It’s really nice being here and it’s a pretty campus.”

Maria Miller
Age:16
Program: Middle School
“Don’t be nervous at all. SJCC has a great student and teacher community and it’s very accepting and diverse. The classes are nice and it’s been a good experience here.

Mark Cataolos
Age: 25
Major: Industrial Teaching
“Talk to professors if you need help. They are here to help you. Don’t be afraid to go to office hours.”

Lisabet Vazquez
Age:19
Major: Nursing
“The teachers here explain everything and make everything so easy. Also the schedules are made for you and there are many options.”

James Fontia
Age: 20
Major: Medical Assisting
“Be active in the community and join a club. It’s definitely worth going for.”