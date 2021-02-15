The difficulties of transferring during a pandemic

Many community college students have found it difficult transitioning to online school because of the pandemic, yet have found it harder transitioning to a completely other school during the pandemic.

In a pool of 11 students who surveyed, students reported feeling worried, anxious, stressed, excited, and happy. The mix of emotions in students comes from the confusion of the application process.

“With COVID, the new challenge is the limited access to all the resources I need to transfer, like I don’t have the full access to the school counselor to go and be able to ask questions or even college fairs or be able to get information on a school or being able to shadow schools,” said Gisselle Padilla, a 19-year-old business administration major.

This is a hurdle most students are currently running into and luckily those who are there to help are very much aware of this issue.

“There is no doubt that COVID-19 has made it challenging to conduct ‘business-as-usual’ for everybody on a college campus. I think one of the biggest challenges that students are facing aside from not having immediate access like they once had is that they are being pushed with so much information,” said William Reyes, a college counselor at San Jose City College.

“…I think we all recognize this challenge and are working to find workable solutions to make the transfer process easier for students,” Reyes said.

The lack of physical resources left students confused and overwhelmed making the application process more vigorous.

This has created an environment for students to not be as motivated as they were at the start of their academic career. Most of the anxiety students have stems from the possibility of not transferring as they had planned.

“I feel unsafe and unmotivated to transfer because it will all be done from online. The process is now different and I feel like I worked so hard in my life just to graduate/transfer online,” said Julissa Alcala, a 20-year-old another business administration major.

Alcala put it best when describing the disappointment of transferring at a time that makes students feel isolated.

“Nobody is immune to having a lack of motivation. The advice that I want to give to students is to remain steadfast and anchored in believing that while we may not like our current circumstances, we should love ourselves during our circumstances,” said Reyes.

“This will help us share the love (not necessarily the emotion of love but the action of love) to others. Lastly, please remember that it is true that we experience one hardship after another, but it is also true that we receive one blessing after another,” Reyes said.

Another common setback that students have commented on was the loss of the college experience such as moving out or campus life.

“It’s not the same as if I were to go to the college I would like to,” said Carlos Salagado, a 21-year-old interior design major.

“I can’t go to class there and get the full experience. I thought that since I’m going to San Francisco State I would get the opportunity to move there and start something new, but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Salagado said.

Other students shared the same hope that once the pandemic is over they are excited and happy about starting something new.

“Yes, students are missing out on the college experience due to campus closure because of the pandemic. However, this experience has taught us to endure, grow, love, and make some space for the things that we did not make time for before. This has looked different for people. Yet, students are still finding ways to thrive and flourish amid their circumstances. This should be applauded and celebrated as WINS!” said Mr. Reyes.