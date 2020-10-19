Tin Le, who has been working at San Jose City College for more than eight years as a tutor, describes his work as a companion to students.

With the arm of supporting students, the SJCC Learning Resource Center helps students throughout their studies with a team of experienced and enthusiastic tutors, especially for students who don’t have enough time to study full time.

“Thanks to many years of teaching experience as a mathematics teacher in Vietnam, I’m doing this job quite smoothly,” said Tin Le, 55, who is a tutor in the center for more than eight years and is specialized in math, statistics and Vietnamese. “I love this job because I have chosen teaching as my profession. Now it is my will to help students in my best ability and experience.”

Le referred to the language barrier as an obstacle for students and tutors.

“I had felt the first moments of clumsiness when I started this job at SJCC,” Le said, “The problem is that before, I taught math to Vietnamese students in Vietnam. Now I have to tutor students in English.”

Le said he enjoys working with other tutors and the coordinator at the center.

“I consider Mr. Le as my teacher through his experiences,” said Minh Nguyen, 30, who is a student as well as a math and statistics tutor. “From the first days of working as a tutor, Le has always encouraged me and trained me to assist students. He treats me as a friendly colleague.”

Many people at the center speak highly of Le.

“Le is a very dedicated person working at the center,” LRC Coordinator Peiman Gheibi said. “Le is always patient with students whenever they need guidance. Students who come here always appreciate Le’s enthusiasm.”

Le said because of the coronavirus, many things have changed in LRC.

The center offers two different online tutoring options to students while they learn remotely, making it more flexible and suitable. The first is peer tutors by Zoom meetings, and the second is NetTutor 24-hours services.

“We’ve faced many challenges, including maintaining a good relationship with our students from their homes while working remotely,” Le said. “We must try and find the best approach and services.”

Le said he works six days a week, and he feels happy with his job.

“Patience and conscientiousness,” Le said, “are the qualities that any tutor needs to accompany students throughout the learning process toward their bright future.”