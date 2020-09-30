Remembering school

The Campus’ canteen was quiet without students. One week after the campus was closed due to the pandemic, out side of the canteen, there are only empty tables with some brown leaves, which remained from the winter. Monday, Mar 16, 2020.

No one thought that the COVID-19 pandemic was raging worldwide and in the United States, so all SJCC students had to switch to online learning in mid-March. Class 2020 will be a memorable year for many students.

According to a New York Times database, on Sept. 30, more than 7 million people in the United States have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 200 thousand have died.

Antonio Hernandez, 36, a student of construction technology in SJCC, said that he usually chose classes in the afternoon and evening to work part-time as an Uber driver before the pandemic.

“With the whole online school season like this, I have to adjust my working time, and I must go to work whenever I can,” Hernandez said.

He said that he is losing income because of travel restrictions and the shortage of Uber passengers.

He also said he spends time and money to buy food and support his children, who are also taking online classes.

“Everything in my family’s lives now is turned upside down,” Hernandez said. “I often deliberately slow down the car to see the familiar school through the window of my car when I go to work.”

Daisy Nguyen, 30, a business administration senior student in SJCC, said that online learning also has some complications because there are no real friends.

“Sometimes, when doing homework, when I have many questions, I don’t know who to ask for help, asking directly to the instructor is too embarrassing,” Daisy Nguyen said.

She also said that she went to school and worked part-time at a nail salon, and that she has been unemployed several months since social distancing started.

“I miss my job, and I miss the school very much,” Daisy Nguyen said. “The school is also like my second home because my workplace is also quite close to my school.”

Daisy Nguyen said that after the morning’s class, she used to take lunch right at school before going to work in the afternoon.

“I like the tranquil atmosphere of the campus’ Library, where I can do my homework every evening. The school was very friendly to me,” Daisy Nguyen said.

Thong Nguyen, 55, a Machine Technology student in SJCC, said that he had interrupted his study for more than a year because of family issues, but he still remembers the school.

“I do hope that someday, I can go back to SJCC to pursue my American dream,” Thong Nguyen said. “I have a bit of a romantic personality, so I feel passionate about the peaceful and warm atmosphere of SJCC.”

He said that he always keeps in his mind the scenery of the campus in the fall season and remembers that the campus scene is beautiful and pleasant in fall.

“It turns out; the school is like a home in my mind. That’s why I miss the warm atmosphere. I want to go back to my dear school,” Thong Nguyen said.

According to an email sent by Chancellor Byron D. Breland, from the San Jose – Evergreen Community College District’s, Intersession and Spring 2021 terms will be delivered via a remote environment.