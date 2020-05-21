SJECCD+foundation+offers+foundation+resources+guide

The San Jose Evergreen Valley College District Foundation developed a resource guide to help students stay active during the coronavirus pandemic.

The resource guide comes in the form of a PDF file, and there are four pages of coronavirus resources. The link is: resource guide.

Blue words or phrases with an underline link a web page by clicking them. They allow students to visit the website of where the coronavirus resources are located.

The guide can be used by students and their families.

There are many advantages that the guide has to offer.

The resources come in different categories:

Comcast/free Wi-Fi

Unemployment

Health and wellness

College level educational resources

Parents with kids at home

Entertainment

Additional resources

The Comcast/free W-Fi category is about allowing families with low income who live in a Comcast

Wi-Fi area to obtain networking support. They are eligible to sign up for sixty days of Internet Essentials.

The speed of their service will increase from 15 megabytes per second download and two mbs upload to 25 mbs download and three mbs upload.

In order to sign up for Internet Essentials, visit www.internetessentials.com or call 1 (855) 846-8376 for English and 1 (855) 765-6995 for Spanish.

Unemployment is about helping people who do not have a job or lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They can receive unemployment insurance. The Work and Family toll free helpline number is 1 (800) 880-8047, while the local helpline number is 1 (415) 864-8848.

People can submit an online application in order to receive up to $4,000 a month due to documented loss of income as a result of the coronavirus.

In addition to receiving financial assistance, Santa Clara County is distributing food to people who do not have or cannot afford food during this pandemic.

Health and Wellness is a category that contains details of what types of exercise people should do when they are at home.

There are performance-based ergonomics that contain tips of how to maintain posture. The website is www.pbergo.com.

There’s another website which is www.purposefairy.com where you can meditate and calm yourself by using free resources that guide you. There are also tips of how to handle anxiety and stress.

College Level Educational Resources allow people to obtain materials that they need for their school course when working at home.

For $39.99, students can gain access to six months of well-known Adobe apps such as Photoshop.

Parents with Kids at Home offers ways to keep younger people busy with their education during the coronavirus pandemic. Learnincolor.com offers resources and fun ways to learn.

There are different science websites for youth in preschool through high school that can keep them busy at home.

People can take virtual aquarium tours by visiting midgetmomma.com.

Students can prepare for standardized testing by visiting https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=210911106985692.

The Entertainment category contains fun things that you can do at home during the pandemic.

You can learn how to make new things in the kitchen by visiting this link: https://www.facebook.com/MyIncredibleRecipes/.

The Additional Resources category offers additional benefits that can help students out during the pandemic:

SparkPoint offers an additional list of resources: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VtoGvOwq5B9echmGHeNefRmJkfoDMtLL/view.

The SJECCD foundation was founded in 1982. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, it serves as the board responsible for overseeing receipt of donations for two colleges: San Jose City College and Evergreen Valley College.

Its goal is to improve and enhance the opportunity for higher education within the SJECCD district.