Associated Students Government general election voting period ends tonight

SJCC students must vote by 11:59 p.m. tonight to elect the 2020-2021 ASG board

ASG elections for 2021 will be held May 11 and May 12 online. Students may vote by visiting the ASG website and following the links to Balloteer.

San Jose City College students are able to vote for a new ASG board for the upcoming year until 11:59 p.m. on May 12.

Each spring SJCC students can elect new board members to the ASG, which functions as a liaison between the student body and the college administration.

It also represents students in regional and statewide levels on issues ranging from financial aid to academic policy. ASG also produces campus events and programs.

Students need their SJCC ID number and date of birth to validate their ballots. All ballots will remain anonymous.

Candidates put their headshots, statements and videos up on the ASG website for students to determine their vote. Access this information at https://www.sjccasg.org/elections.

Students can vote online at balloteer.com.

Here is the list of students running for president:

Amaria Rogers

De’shara Smart

Francis Seludo

Jayatri Bhattacharya

Amaria Rogers was the only presidential candidate with a statement and an introductory video.

In her video, she mentioned that she plans to foster real change through improving SJCC programs and initiatives on campus. She said that she strives to improve the community college experience from start to finish. Finally, she wants ASG to provide more leadership opportunities.

Rogers has had previous experience in student government with an organization called 4-H as a direct associate. She said2` in her video that she will use her previous experience to host workshops and speaking engagements during her ASG presidency, if elected.

Here is the list of students running for vice president:

Dat Le

De’Shara Smart

Jayatri Bhattacharya

None of the candidates running for vice president submitted a video or statement.

Here is the list of students running for vice president of finance:

De’Shara Smart

Here is the list of students running for chief justice:

Francis Seludo

Jayatri Bhattacharya

Here is the list of students running for Student Trustee:

Dat Le

Francis Seludo

Nhi Le

Here is the list of students running for director of communications:

Dat Le

Jayatri Bhattacharya

Here is the list of students running for director of student resources:

Jayatri Bhattacharya

Renne Hom

Renne Hom was the only director of student resources candidate with a statement and an introductory video.

In her video, Hom said that student engagement makes a big difference in accessibility and creating beneficial changes. She wants to improve campus life and the environment for students.

Hom has had previous experience in ASG. She was the director of student resources in 2019 when she developed organizational skills for implementing school events, building social skills for interpersonal interactions and working on team building, according to her statement.

Here are the list of students running for director of student engagement:

Dat Le

Renne Hom

All SJCC students can participate in voting for the ASG board.