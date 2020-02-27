Democratic presidential front-runner Senator Bernie Sanders to hold pre-primary rally in San Jose on Sunday, March 1

Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced that a rally is planned for downtown San Jose at 435 S. Market St. where the candidate will speak about issues his campaign fights for.

The March 1st event begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until 3:30 p.m.

Those who vote by mail are encouraged to bring their completed ballots as the event will provide booths to drop them off.

This isn’t the first rally here — Sanders held a rally in June 2019 in San Jose to a crowd of about 2,500, according to The Mercury News.

Larger crowds are expected at this rally because of its proximity to Super Tuesday, which is March 3, when 15 states including California are voting.

Sanders’ website recently added a page titled ”How Does Bernie Pay for His Major Plans?” which discusses in detail how the candidate is strategizing to pay for plans such as canceling all student debt, enacting the Green New Deal and passing Medicare for All.

As well as Sanders, previous speakers also included activist Danny Glover, Representative of California’s 17th congressional district Ro Khanna, and Sanders wife, Jane Sanders.

RSVP at berniesanders.com