Jags speakout

If you could give one piece of advice to a student coming to SJCC for the first time, what would you say?

Kasey Moreland(Software Engineering):

“Don’t wait until the last minute to study. Act like its finals at the beginning of the class, and you’ll be grateful at the end”

Francis Seludo(Political Science/Business):

“Come here with confidence because confidence is key and it will take you far in life. College is hard to accomplish, but if you have that confidence you can achieve your goals.”

Tiana Garcia(Cosmetology):

Don’t give up no matter what. School is challenging, but if you push yourself through it, you can do it.