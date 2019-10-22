Office 365 student email helps save money

Jerrald McMillon
October 21, 2019

It can cost plenty of money to be a college student, but in using your student email you can save plenty of money.

Services such as Amazon Prime, Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal to name a few, offer special student pricing by verification of student status which comes by student email for many of these subscriptions.

The student email is a free private email address provided to you by your institution. Here’s how to login with your Office 365 student email.

