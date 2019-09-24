Political cartoon on Garlic Festival shooting

Magnolia Lonero, Times StaffSeptember 24, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
How would you grade this site?
View Results
Opinion
Mass shootings are killing Americans
Weather in the Amazon Rain forest
Climate Strike in Downtown San Jose for everyone
Astronomical selfishness
Journalists hold politicians accountable
Many progressives despise the Electoral College
Student parking passes should not be such a high cost
Ask Jack and Jill
We grossly over pay our athletes
Children finally allowed to raise their voice
City College Times
The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.