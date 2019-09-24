Mass shootings are killing Americans

What we can do to lower the body count

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This summer gun violence got a bit too close to home when a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival with an assault-style weapon he had legally bought in Nevada. The shooter killed three people that day, six year old Stephen Romero, 13-year-old Keyla Salazar and a young man in his 20s.

Less than a week later in El Paso, Texas, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart and killed 20 people and injured almost two dozen more.

Twelve hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman opened fire outside a bar killing 10 and injuring more than 20.

According to the Washington Post website, there have been 167 mass shootings in America since 1966. In all those shootings over 1,200 were murdered.

In 2019, we now live in a world where people fear sending their first graders to school, going to the mall or going to campus, ranging from middle school to college, Walmarts, movie theaters, music festivals and food festivals. We fear going to places of worship. No place is safe anymore.

These shooters have done horrible things. They carry out these types of attacks that are often linked to mental illnesses; or they could just be evil.

People should still be tested and background checked more severely and harshly if they want to purchase a gun. Their social media, medical history and police records need to be checked to see if they have obvious signs of malicious intent or behavior.

The age limit should be raised to 21. America doesn’t even allow teens to vote until they are 18. How come some states allow guns to be purchased at 16 and according to the Metro website with parent consent you can buy a rifle in Minnesota when you are 14?

According to the Medical Daily website, in an article about a study conducted to figure out when people reach full mental and emotional maturity, women are fully done at 32 while men are done around 43. No one should be able to fire let alone purchase a gun at 16 or 18.

The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed,” however, it’s common knowledge that it took a lot longer to load and fire a pistol than it takes to load and fire a gun today.

America has become a scary place. I for one no longer feel safe anywhere.

If you think it’s time for change you can write and call your local state senators and tell them things you feel would better your state or country.

Link to Washington Post’s article on mass shootings in America below:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/national/mass-shootings-in-america/?noredirect=on