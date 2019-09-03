Student parking passes follow up

The price of parking passes on campus is not being overlooked, talk about lowering the price.

Students who find themselves having trouble paying for all of the extras on top of tuition may have been excited to hear that there is talk about lowering the cost of parking passes on campus published in the last issue of the City College Times newspaper in May.

Michael Dziuba, one of the police officers, said that there are questions about parking and fees that come up a couple times a year and that the Board of Trustees made the decision to require students to pay a fee for parking. The fee is not to exceed $50 per semester, but there has been no movement to do away with the fee that he knows of.

Dziuba said, the amount of tickets the police station hands out varies a lot depending on the time of the year. They hand out the most tickets during the beginning of the semester when there are more students.

“From July 2018 through today we have issued 2,644 parking citations,” Dziuba said.

Parking fees that are collected go back into providing parking services on campus or for purposes of reducing the costs for students and employees of the college.