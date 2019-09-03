If you’ve ever wanted to learn a new language, now is a good time to start!

San Jose City College has quite a few options to choose from: French, Japanese, Spanish, Vietnamese and even American sign language!

On top of the joys of learning a new language, they all count for some part of your GE requirement. You could learn them for fun and also get credits toward your graduation!

Along with taking classes on campus, there are many language apps, podcasts and websites to help with your learning journey.

Duolingo is a free app that can be useful, and most of the learning is done by playing games. It even has a course in High Valyrian for you Game of Thrones fans out there!

Rebecca Gamez is one of the Spanish teachers here on campus. Her class is very interactive and gets you involved, keeping you interested and ready to learn.

Gamez says that though there are known cognitive benefits to learning a second language, such as impacts on academic and professional success, learning a second language can help personal growth and self-esteem. Opening your mind to learning a new language can also have positive effects in community-building.