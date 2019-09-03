Journalists hold politicians accountable

The most crucial role that journalists serve to the public is that they are conveyors of information.

The access to accurate information is especially important in this era of “fake news” we find ourselves living in.

The (hopefully honest) work of journalists all across the country can very well have a massive impact on not only the candidates that we elect to public office, but it can also affect the decisions those individuals make once in power and the laws and regulations that they push for.

Our society needs journalists who will investigate the people that we elect to public office; if they don’t hold our country’s leaders accountable on federal, state and local levels, then nobody will.