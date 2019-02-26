Who’s at fault for the month-long shutdown?

While Democrats and Republicans alike have been quick to pit the fault of the shutdown on one another, neither party is completely right when it comes to the issue of placing the blame.

At the end of the day, the pettiness of both parties is what led to the longest shutdown of the federal government in our country’s history.

It took the unwillingness of Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer to come to an agreement for the government to shutdown.

Neither side is completely innocent. When the U.S. has a divided government the way it does today, it will always require a willingness of Democrats and Republicans alike to work with one another to reach a compromise when trying to pass any law, and our country’s leaders failed us this time around.

The shutdown led to many federal workers not receiving pay, and as a result of not receiving pay, calling in sick from work, which led to increased security risks across the country.

The number of TSA agents refusing to show up to work led to increased flights risks and increased flight cancellations all over the country through the duration of the shutdown.