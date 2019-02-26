Need scholarship help? Look no further

BY DAIJUNAY TURNER

TIMES STAFF

The ongoing search to find scholarships on San Jose City College’s campus seems to be the work of an independent person. Since there is no direct guide of where scholarships could be found on campus it can be a confusing search. Around this time students are starting to transfer, and trying to find ways to save money.

The best place to get the information about scholarships on campus is to go to the Financial Aid Office, and if you need to speak to someone directly, ask for Patricia. She will be able to help you since works on the scholarship information on campus and could help you with the process of the scholarship. As well as going to the SJCC scholarship website. There you can get the dates, and different types of scholarships that are out here. Some of the scholarships that are on the website right now are the Blue & Gold opportunity plan scholarship, AAW San Jose Scholarship that is offering up to $1,500-5,000 and the Jim McEntee Legacy Scholarship. That gives 2,000