Stop the war between young and old
The world sucks, and everyone needs to work together to fix it
February 5, 2019
Filed under Opinion
BY KAYNE GALLEGOS
TIMES STAFF
This world is a mess. The government is a mess. Corporate special interests are often nestled into the government agencies designed to oversee them.
Gerrymandering is a commonly accepted and used tactic to guarantee election outcomes.
Two times within Gen Z’s life the presidential candidate with the popular vote lost the Electoral College. The government has been shut down because of gridlock and political parties fighting.
The government has been hypocritical, such as the time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let Federal Judge Merrick Garland even try to be con- firmed to the Supreme Court because of a presidential election six months away, when he then rushed to appoint Judicial Nominee Brett Kavanaugh with less than two weeks away from the midterm elections.
People feel that the system is broken. A common thought is that the younger generations do not vote. They seem jaded. Older generations say the younger ones are largely cynical and apathetic. Every generation thinks the world’s state is the fault of the others.
Generation Z (born mid ’90s-early 2000s) looks at children born around 2005 onward and think: “Are these really our future”? Gen Z looks at these children these eating tide pods and playing fortnight, and groan. And this feeling is natural. Looking at the Baby Boomers (born ’40s-’60s) or Generation X (born late ’60s-’80s) and their criticisms of Gen Z: They are an uncaring generation.
Gen Z will whine and complain about the state of the world, but do nothing to fix it. They are lazy and entitled, wanting a good life but do not want to work for it, as written in the Newsweekly editorial: “The Whiny Generation.”
They are hypersensitive about identity issues because they want to be unique “special snowflakes.”
They are vain and selfish, addicted to social media. They are slow to grow up, and dependent on their parents for everything.
They don’t really try hard and want participation trophies. They are killing the economy! A headline for a Business Insider article by Kate Taylor reads, “‘Psychologically scarred’ millennial’s are killing countless industries from napkins to Applebee’s — here are the businesses they like the least.” Millennial’s would say they are not lazy or entitled or any of the other things. They agree that they do live in a nation that sucks. But it was inherited, and not their fault. The world is starting to recover from the 2008 Financial Crash. There is a decade long war in Afghanistan with no end in sight. Racial tensions in the Unit- ed States are growing. The costs of living and education have risen exponentially, but the money they are able to make is not. Higher education degrees are seen as being less valuable than they were 20 years ago. Millennial’s acknowledge that the past is why the present is as it is. The average age of Congress members is more than 50 years old. The president is 72, and the other major option from the last elections (Hillary Clinton) was 71. The Baby Boomers are still in the halls of power, they are still the ones leading the nation and making the major decisions.
Millennial’s (born early `80s-early `90s) are just now hitting the age limit to be in the Senate, or to run for president. Generation Z is now starting to vote. The older generations are still in charge.
Blaming others for problems is an easy way to not fix anything. Shifting blame shifts the burden of responsibility for fixing it.
Every Generation has its ups and downs. The Greatest Generation beat Hitler and won World War II. They interned people of Japanese descent in the internment camps.
Baby Boomers went to the moon! They struggled through Vietnam, employing weapons like Agent Orange.
Everyone deals with the same problems. Blaming others is easier than fixing it. Look at all the problems the nation faces. Is it the youth’s fault? No, it is not. Is it the older generations’ fault? While they were in charge in the past, they only did what they thought was the best course of action.
Millennial’s and Generation Z need to put in work to make the world better, and change will only come when all the generations work together. It is easier to concentrate on improvements when people don’t just lay blame on each other. A rising tide lifts all boats. Millennial’s, stop whining. Gen Z, stop eating tide pods.
Baby Boomers, don’t scream at kids being on your lawn. The Greatest Generation, try to stay alive. We like having you around. It is time to buckle up and make America better together.
