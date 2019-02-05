Stop the war between young and old

This world is a mess. The government is a mess. Corporate special interests are often nestled into the government agencies designed to oversee them.

Gerrymandering is a commonly accepted and used tactic to guarantee election outcomes.

Two times within Gen Z’s life the presidential candidate with the popular vote lost the Electoral College. The government has been shut down because of gridlock and political parties fighting.

The government has been hypocritical, such as the time Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to let Federal Judge Merrick Garland even try to be con- firmed to the Supreme Court because of a presidential election six months away, when he then rushed to appoint Judicial Nominee Brett Kavanaugh with less than two weeks away from the midterm elections.

People feel that the system is broken. A common thought is that the younger generations do not vote. They seem jaded. Older generations say the younger ones are largely cynical and apathetic. Every generation thinks the world’s state is the fault of the others.