Challenges and rewards of a journalism class

At the beginning of my first semester at SJCC, I had only one class in my schedule. Most of the classes I wanted to take were already full, or did not fit into my schedule.

I managed to get an add code for a physics class, which meant I had to find two other classes.

While I was walking around, defeated by the fact that I only had two classes on my schedule and I probably wouldn’t be able to be a full-time student, I stumbled upon a Journalism ad at the Student Center.

It was perfect, it fit my schedule and, at that time, it seemed like an easy class for easy credit. Oh, was I wrong.

I am not a hardworking student, I know that. Journalism class has been one of the most challenging classes I have taken, and I took a lot of AP classes in high school.

Yet it is also one of the most fun classes I’ve taken. It is more of a lab than a class, yes we still get grades, but we work at our own pace, as long as we meet our deadlines.

As journalism students, we are expected to go out and find news- worthy stories that will interest students on campus and the community.

It is hard, at first, to build up the confidence to approach sources for a story, or to find a way to get answers from them.

The most rewarding aspect of the class is having my name printed in the newspaper, because I’ve always seen other people’s names belong somewhere and it’s finally satisfactory to have mine belong in the paper.