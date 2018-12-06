The Voice of San Jose City College since 1956

Filed under Campus Life, News

San Jose Evergreen Community College District Selects New Chancellor

Quick Facts of Dr. Breland

Kayne Gallegos, Times Staff|December 6, 2018

Who: Dr. Byron Breland

What: He was selected to be Chancellor of the school district.

Where: San Jose-Evergreen Community College District

When: November 2018, though Breland has been serving as interim Chancellor since July. He served as the president of San Jose City College from 2013 to July 2018.

Why: According to the official press release by the district Dr. Breland “has held numerous instructional and administrative positions in K-12 and higher education. His innovative leadership has positioned SJCC among the top institutions in the nation in career education and workforce preparation. He now brings that innovative leadership to the entire District. “

How: He was selected as the Chancellor unanimously by the SJECCD Board of Trustees during Its November meeting, a message sent on behalf of Mayra Cruz, the president of the SJECCD Board of Trustees, reads.

