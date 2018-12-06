San Jose Evergreen Community College District Selects New Chancellor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Who: Dr. Byron Breland

What: He was selected to be Chancellor of the school district.

Where: San Jose-Evergreen Community College District

When: November 2018, though Breland has been serving as interim Chancellor since July. He served as the president of San Jose City College from 2013 to July 2018.

Why: According to the official press release by the district Dr. Breland “has held numerous instructional and administrative positions in K-12 and higher education. His innovative leadership has positioned SJCC among the top institutions in the nation in career education and workforce preparation. He now brings that innovative leadership to the entire District. “

How: He was selected as the Chancellor unanimously by the SJECCD Board of Trustees during Its November meeting, a message sent on behalf of Mayra Cruz, the president of the SJECCD Board of Trustees, reads.