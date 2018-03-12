Club Day serves up pancakes

Rained in, not out

Because of rain, Club Day was held inside the Student Center and not outside in the G.E. quad as originally planned.

The event was held on Feb. 26 and included the Mental Health Client Association Club, the Media Club, the Communication Club, the Nihon Kai Japanese Club, the United World Student Association and last, but not least, the World of Journalism Club.

“The International Club is planning a field trip for March,” said club member Unike Kaur.

The objective of the clubs was to answer students questions and by doing so gain members.

A catered breakfast of fruit and pancakes was served for the event which had originally been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12 noon but, continued on until almost 1 p.m.

The entire event was planned by the Associated Student Government Director of Programming Angelita Canales.

“Our club gained 24 new members,” Manuel Chacon, vice president of the Communication Club, said.