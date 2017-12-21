Letter to the editor: SJCC reeks of pot

Dear Editor,

Something must be done about the marijuana smokers on campus. And it must be done right away.

That smell. It’s everywhere. I can’t stand it. I’m not coming back next semester. I’m finished with Blunt College.

I go to classes every day and endure that smell every single day. So many guys come to class reeking of the stuff. It’s on their clothes, on their breath. They open a backpack and you can almost see the fumes of smoke coming out. It stinks. This situation stinks.

What if I decided to never shower again? I’d stink real bad. You want to sit beside me? Would you complain if you had to sit beside my stinky butt every day? Of course you would. Nobody should be forced to put up someone’s body odor over and over every day. It’s the same thing with these stinky stoners.

Also, what the heck is wrong with you, Mr. Stinky Stoner? You smoke daily, your judgment is so impaired you can’t see how it is holding you back. No one can tell you either. You think it’s great, don’t see any problem with it at all other than it takes your money. You will just have to learn the hard way. One day you’ll figure it out. Until then, you’re just another stinky loser.

I can’t wait for this semester to end. Goodbye, smelly boys.

Martin Lopes