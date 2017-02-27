The United States of Russia?
CIA report confirms Russia’s involvement in US election.
A report released by the Center of Intelligence indicates that Russia played a role in the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which raises concerns as to why Russian President, Vladimir Putin would prefer the U.S. under president Donald Trump; what could Russia have in store for the U.S.?
Why, after the CIA informed the newly elected Trump of Russia’s involvement, would he continue to promote a sunny and optimistic future between the two rival countries?
Could it be that Trump simply holds a favorable view of Putin or could he be a plant by the KGB—Russia’s version of the CIA.
In either case, the trust in America’s democratic system has been compromised and the consequences remain to be seen.
Meanwhile, since taking office, President Trump has used his executive authority to:
- Provide relief from the Affordable Care Act (also known as “Obamacare”,)
- Freeze all pending regulations,
- Reinstate the Mexico City abortion policy which block the use of US tax dollars to fund foreign nongovernmental organizations that perform or promote abortions,
- Take the U.S. out of the trans-Pacific Partnership (also known as TTP,)
- Freeze federal workforce hiring,
- Approve the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines to continue construction and operation,
- Expedite environmental reviews on infrastructure projects,
- Promote made in the U.S. pipelines,
- Review domestic manufacturing regulations,
- Increase border security measures and pursue undocumented immigrants.
