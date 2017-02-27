The United States of Russia?

CIA report confirms Russia’s involvement in US election.





Filed under News, Opinion

A report released by the Center of Intelligence indicates that Russia played a role in the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, which raises concerns as to why Russian President, Vladimir Putin would prefer the U.S. under president Donald Trump; what could Russia have in store for the U.S.?

Why, after the CIA informed the newly elected Trump of Russia’s involvement, would he continue to promote a sunny and optimistic future between the two rival countries?

Could it be that Trump simply holds a favorable view of Putin or could he be a plant by the KGB—Russia’s version of the CIA.

In either case, the trust in America’s democratic system has been compromised and the consequences remain to be seen.

Meanwhile, since taking office, President Trump has used his executive authority to: