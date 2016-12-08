Developing the leader within





Campus Life

Prepare for life after college on campus

There is a leader inside each of

us and there is no better place to

nurture our leadership skills than

in college. It’s the only place we

can safely challenge ourselves and

test the leader within us.

College is fertile ground for personal

development. When we as

students engage in critical thinking,

problem-solving and decision

making, we are applying what we

have learned in our classrooms to

the real world.

Why improve campus life?

While riding the bus home one

day, a student told me she was getting

ready to transfer to San Jose

State University. When I mentioned

that the college provides

eco passes to their students, I can

remember the relief on her face at

the idea that soon she would not

have to spend $70 a month to ride

VTA.

This is the first semester San

Jose City College has offered eco

passes but it would not have been

possible without the many students

who took on the effort years

ago; students who have long graduated.

Making the next step obtainable

At another California community

college a professor kicked a

homeless student out of class, citing

the student’s hygiene as a distraction

to the other students. It’s

safe to assume that this is not the

only student who has come across

this problem and it does not seem

fair that students who are trying to

get an education to better their situation

become unable to because

of their situation.

The incident prompted students

to draft a resolution that would

enable students’ access to locker

room showers. They advocated

California state legislatures who

voted in favor of the resolution,

and Gov. Jerry Brown recently

signed it into law.

Making meaningful change

In the beginning of the semester,

I was enrolled in a PE class

on Saturdays. On my first day in

the middle of class, I started my

monthly cycle and needed a feminine

product but there was nothing

in the dispensers and even if there

was I had no change. I tried explaining

this as briefly as possible

to my male PE teacher who I’m

sure assumed I was just trying to

get out of doing the workout. I had

to choose; either workout for two

more hours, let everyone in class

and on the bus ride home experience

my monthly cycle with me or

get on the bus now and go home. I

went home and dropped the class.

It’s safe to assume I’m not the

only one who has experienced

something like this because just

three weeks ago, when community

college students throughout

the state gathered in Sacramento

to vote on resolutions concerning

California Community Colleges,

the last resolution they passed

would recommend that feminine

hygiene products be made available

to all women on campus free

of charge.

This is the power we have.

Here we get a chance to use our

time on campus wisely and exercise

the leader within, to grow and

develop through participation on

campus and make a difference in

the lives of students who come after

us.