San Jose City College hosts a Transfer Fair in the Robert N. Chang Center on Sept. 18 to assist students in gathering information about their future schools.

About 30 schools attended the fair, which aimed to introduce students to the knowledge and opportunities that four-year universities offer. San Jose State, Stanford, San Francisco State, and Jessup University were among those present at the fair, offering brochures to students who were interested in what they had to offer.

For years, SJCC’s transfer fair has been a chance for four-year universities to engage with students and have formal discussions about what students’ plans are, as well as see where they would best fit.

Kimberly Lopez, a political science major, was one of those students who attended the transfer fair in hopes of gaining information and asking questions about the colleges.

“Going up in person, you get to question them,” Lopez said. “Who are you? What do you do? What’s your experience? … I prefer an actual human answer and on-the-spot questioning.”

One school which Lopez took an interest in was SJSU, where she is seeking to further her political science degree.

“My main [choice] would be San Jose State because it’s five minutes away from where I live and just the overall tuition because it’s so local,” Lopez said. “I might be able to get more opportunities and internships.”

Purvi Shah, transfer admissions counselor at San Jose State, spilled knowledge to students looking to transfer to SJSU.

“… Fall Preview Day on Saturday, Oct. 11. RSVP for that event is open. This is an open house, so students can come to see what our campus has to offer,” Shah said. “Also, applications for fall 2026 open on Oct. 1 and close on Dec. 1.”

Shah came prepared with answers and suggestions, adding, “Always ask all the questions you have, don’t be shy to ask for help and try to look for transfer centers at each community college because they have crucial and helpful information.”

Shelby Baizar, Outreach and Recruitment Specialist at San Francisco State, provided their advice for students looking to transfer to SFSU.

“Come to our Explore SF event, which is happening on Oct. 18,” Baizar said. “It’s going to be an open house, where all of the majors and departments come out on campus … gives students the opportunity to see student life.”

Students looking for information or guidance can go to the SJCC’s official website to gather resources for transferring, as well as make an appointment with a transfer counselor at the SJCC Student Center.