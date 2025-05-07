Transfer Center Hosts Inaugural SJSU Signing Event

San Jose City College hosted its first ever San Jose State University Signing Day on April 24. More than 40 students gathered in the Student Center to submit their intent-to-enroll letters for SJSU and to ask questions to both transfer departments.

SJCC has a record of high transfer rates. According to Michael Paul Wong, the division dean for counseling and guidance, SJCC is ranked fourth out of all Bay Area community colleges for UC admissions and seventh out of community colleges in the state.

Purvi Shah, a transfer admissions counselor at SJSU, is behind the creation of the signing day event. As a graduate of California State University Monterey Bay, she’s well-versed in the CSU system, and she has worked in higher education for seven years.

Shah was inspired by signing days used for college athletes. The event provided Chromebooks for students to submit their intention to enroll, securing their spot at SJSU. During the first 30 minutes of the event, six students committed.

SJSU is a well-known public university with a historical connection to Silicon Valley. It’s a household name for transfer students, with a 53% acceptance rate for transfers overall. This year alone, over 200 students will transfer from SJCC to SJSU.

“All the community colleges have such pride for San Jose State University,” said Shah.

Committed students received free shirts and Croc Jibitiz and enjoyed the provided refreshments. However, some students said they would miss community college.

“I’m going to miss the culture … and how you could just walk in and get resources right away,” said Ravinder Kaur, who is transferring to SJSU for the fall 2025 semester. A justice studies major, she will also miss SJCC’s class accessibility.

“I prefer online classes and they have many sections,” she added.

Elijah Rodriquez graduated from SJSU with a degree in business administration after transferring from De Anza College.

“The classes were really small and the teachers were great,” he said, recalling his positive experience at SJSU.

As anticipation filled the room, staff and alumni offered words of wisdom for students embarking on their higher education journey. Shah advised students to not be afraid to ask questions, and Rodriquez recommended registering for classes early.

“It’s important to acknowledge that when we transfer from a community college, it is just as big of a deal,” said T.J. Kaur, an admissions and records counselor at SJSU. She recommended students get involved and recognize the effort it took to get where they are.

David MeCarthy, a data science major who works in the SJCC transfer center, said he would miss his supervisor at the center, Carol Vasquez. He offered advice for students who still have some time before leaving SJCC.

“Go to the transfer center immediately, like two semesters before you plan to transfer,” he said.

As the first event of its kind, SJCC and SJSU showed the connection between the two schools and aimed to make the transfer process clear and exciting for all students.