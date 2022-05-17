Career fair seeks applicants

Local companies crowd into Career Fair last spring on May 3 on campus.

SJCC’s multidisciplinary lawn was overrun with employers on May 3 with hundreds of job opportunities to offer students.

More than 30 organizations took part in the Career Fair, sponsored by SJCC’s Business and Workforce Division.

Fields represented included technology, business, education, trades, and allied health.

“This is to open the students’ eyes about what’s available to them. Many companies are offering entry-level positions, and given their experience, they may be able to have an opportunity at a higher position,” said Rahul Singh, the division’s high-tech student coordinator.

Singh said it was important for the division to show SJCC students the kinds of job opportunities that are available and that they are not limited to a certain few.

“This is not a same-day interview event, but an informational event. I would presume nearly all the companies have immediate positions for hire, but not to be offered on the spot,” Singh said.

Singh said he was fielding calls at the Future Skills and Career Center from other businesses eager to hire more employees. Those employers included USPS, David’s Bridal and Panda Express.