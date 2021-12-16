A campus map that highlights the major buildings at SJCC
December 16, 2021
Map provided by Google Maps, Illustration by Juan Cortez / Times Staff
A campus map of San Jose City College. Students can use this as a resource to find where they are looking to go to get to school, clubs and other activities.
Campus Life
