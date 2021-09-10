Official Ballot Drop Off Box at San Jose City College

Sept.14 is the last day to drop off your ballot for California’s recall election!

The California governor recall election is upon us. Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Dept. has provided an official ballot drop box here on campus. You can find it just outside of the Student Center.

Tuesday, Sept. 14 is the last day to turn in your recall election voting ballots.

Your vote will count towards the current Gov. Gavin Newsom to remain in office or be recalled and be replaced by any of the runner ups to the position.

Exercise your right to vote and drop off your filled-out ballots at the campus.

Don’t forget to sign the back of your ballot envelope!

For more information visit sccvote.sccgov.org