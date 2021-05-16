Vietnamese Student Association holds virtual graduation

“If, at some point, you also have some difficulties in life, never be discouraged,” Dung Tran said.

The Vietnamese Students Association held its 2nd annual graduation over Zoom on May 14 and granted two scholarships to students in the program.

The two students who received scholarships were Tri Dung and Ngoc Mai.

“I think the amount has really motivated me and led my next journey,” said Dung, “Because of San Jose City College, your excellent academy has allowed me to apply to four schools and to get into my dream school.”

Dung is the winner of the VSA scholarship that consists of donations from the community, while Mai won the second scholarship.

“I really appreciate this award and this means alot to me,” said Mai, “Thank you so much, this scholarship will help me as I go forwards in San Jose State University.”

Dung Tran, a SJCC student who was graduating, was allotted time to give a speech as he is the oldest of the graduates. Tran gave some words of wisdom and encouragement to his fellow peers.

“All you guys are still young, you have a long road ahead of you, you have more convenience than me to pursue a longer study path to have a bright future for your family and society,” Tran said.

“If, at some point, you also have some difficulties in life, never be discouraged,” he said.

Tran spoke about the difficulties he faced as a student when he was younger and the challenges that arose that deterred him from his previous academic pursuits. He touched on his gratefulness and the strength it gave him to not give up on his education.

“I want to say that today is the happiest day of my school life after a long time. I am truly grateful for all that I have received,” Tran said.

The VSA had a total of 31 graduates who were either transferring to a 4 year university or going into the workforce. The faculty of the Vietnamese Student Association unmuted themselves and cheered for their students.